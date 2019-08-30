Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Cedar Fair, L.P. ( FUN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.925 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FUN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FUN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.93, the dividend yield is 6.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FUN was $54.93, representing a -2.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.58 and a 20.51% increase over the 52 week low of $45.58.

FUN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ). FUN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports FUN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.12%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FUN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.