CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

CDW Corporation ( CDW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.295 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CDW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CDW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $115.88, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDW was $115.88, representing a -4.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.82 and a 55.92% increase over the 52 week low of $74.32.

CDW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) and Chewy, Inc. ( CHWY ). CDW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.6. Zacks Investment Research reports CDW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.1%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CDW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CDW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CDW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF ( PWC )

Strategy Shs EcoLogical Strategy ETF ( HECO )

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF ( ONEV )

Oppenheimer ETF Trust ( OMFL )

Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF ( SCHM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEV with an increase of 3.83% over the last 100 days. PWC has the highest percent weighting of CDW at 3.37%.