CDK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of CDK Global Inc (Symbol: CDK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.18, changing hands as high as $53.73 per share. CDK Global Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CDK's low point in its 52 week range is $44.62 per share, with $64.77 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $53.21.
