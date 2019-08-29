CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

CDK Global, Inc. ( CDK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CDK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CDK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.23, the dividend yield is 1.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDK was $43.23, representing a -33.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.77 and a 4.17% increase over the 52 week low of $41.50.

CDK is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). CDK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports CDK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.43%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CDK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.