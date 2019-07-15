CBZ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of CBIZ Inc (Symbol: CBZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.58, changing hands as high as $21.01 per share. CBIZ Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CBZ's low point in its 52 week range is $18.64 per share, with $24.375 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $20.68.
