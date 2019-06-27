CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

CBTX, Inc. ( CBTX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.91, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBTX was $27.91, representing a -27.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.71 and a 6.89% increase over the 52 week low of $26.11.

CBTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.94. Zacks Investment Research reports CBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.65%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

