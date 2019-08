Reuters





Aug 2 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc's Chief Executive Officer Robert Bakish

is expected to lead the combined company if merged with CBS Corp , the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The companies, both controlled by Shari Redstone's National Amusement, have been discussing a combination and still face some major hurdles, the Journal said, adding that CBS had not submitted a formal offer for Viacom.

CBS declined to comment, while Viacom did not respond to a request for one (graphic).

