Quantcast

CBS, Viacom reach agreement in principle

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 13 (Reuters) - CBS Corp and Viacom Inc have reached an agreement in principle, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, reuniting media mogul Sumner Redstone's U.S. entertainment empire after 13 years apart.

Viacom shareholders will receive 0.59625 CBS shares for each share they own, representing a slight discount to Viacom's closing price on Friday.

The two companies are controlled by National Amusements Inc, the holding company owned by billionaire Sumner Redstone and his daughter, Shari.

The recombination comes amid an increasingly competitive media landscape dominated by Walt Disney Coand Netflix Inc , prompting Redstone to pursue a merger.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CBS ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar