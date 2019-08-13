Quantcast

CBS, Viacom agree to merge in all-stock deal

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 13 (Reuters) - CBS Corp and Viacom Inc agreed to merge on Tuesday, creating a company with more than $28 billion in revenue, as an increasingly competitive media landscape prompted their controlling shareholder to reunify the U.S. entertainment companies 13 years after breaking them up.

Each Viacom Class A voting share and Viacom Class B non-voting share will convert into 0.59625 of a Class A voting share and Class B non-voting share of CBS, respectively, the companies said.

The two companies are controlled by National Amusements Inc, the holding company owned by billionaire Sumner Redstone and his family.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CBS ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar