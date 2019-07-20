Reuters

CBS stations go dark for DirecTV customers amid contract dispute with AT&T



July 19 (Reuters) - CBS Corp and AT&T Inc failed to renew their contact, resulting in millions of DirecTV subscribers losing access to CBS programming.

CBS television stations in over a dozen U.S. cities, including New York and Los Angeles, went dark for DirecTV customers effective 0200 ET (0600 GMT), CBS said in a statement on Saturday.

"While we continue to negotiate in good faith and hope that AT&T agrees to fair terms soon, this loss of CBS programming could last a long time," CBS added, as the companies blamed one another for the deal's collapse.

In a separate statement AT&T said that they "were willing to continue to negotiate and also offered to pay CBS an unprecedented rate increase."

In March, AT&T renewed its contract with Viacom Inc avoiding a blackout of MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central for users of the telecom carrier's pay TV service DirecTV.

CBS had informed its users on Tuesday that they should be prepared for a blackout from June 19, unless an agreement was reached with AT&T.

