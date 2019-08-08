CBS beats revenue estimates on higher entertainment sales

Reuters





Aug 8 (Reuters) - CBS Corp reported second-quarter revenue above estimates on Thursday, as the TV broadcaster got a boost from higher sales in its entertainment segment.

Revenue from the segment rose about 14% to $2.74 billion, above analysts' expectation of $2.62 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

CBS, home to popular shows such as the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Big Bang Theory", has built advertising-supported, subscription video services that air original content.

Reuters also reported on Thursday that CBS and Viacom's talks to recombine are continuing with a deal expected shortly.

CBS said its net earnings rose to $440 million, or $1.17 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $400 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.16 per share. Analysts were expecting $1.12, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose about 10% to $3.81 billion, beating estimates of $3.72 billion.