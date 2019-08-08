Quantcast

CBS beats revenue estimates

By Reuters

Aug 8 (Reuters) - CBS Corp reported second-quarter revenue above estimates on Thursday, as the TV broadcaster got a boost from higher sales in its entertainment segment.

CBS, home to popular shows such as the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Big Bang Theory", said its net earnings rose to $440 million, or $1.17 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $400 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose about 10% to $3.81 billion, beating estimates of $3.72 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , US Markets , Earnings
