CBS and Viacom could be media's own Switzerland

By Jennifer Saba

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A cliff-hanger involving CBS and Viacom is likely to be resolved with a merger. Even combined, though, the two media companies will be no match for bigger players like Walt Disney and Netflix in the war to win viewers for streaming content. The best move is stay neutral.

Let's assume they finally get back together. The combined duo's $33 billion market value would be just a fraction of their larger peers, as would its resources. That'd make it hard to compete with far deeper pocketed rivals' plans to get into the video-streaming business. AT&T expects to launch HBO Max next year, Disney is getting ready to unveil its own service and Apple in the spring unveiled another overhaul of its TV offering.

That's why whoever ends up running the merged company - Viacom boss Robert Bakish, CBS CEO Joseph Ianniello, or someone else - should refrain from rushing headlong into the fight. That's not to say it should throw in the towel completely. Thanks to its status as one of the nation's top broadcasters - including sports programming like the National Football League - its direct-to-consumer services, All Access and pay-TV network Showtime have amassed more than 8 million subscribers and may hit 25 million by 2022. Market leader Netflix, though, may have almost three times as many as that by then in the United States, Morgan Stanley reckons.

It would make more sense for CBS-Viacom to sell its content to the highest bidders. Viacom has penned deals with Netflix to produce two animated movies from children's network Nickelodeon. CBS has plenty of shows that may appeal to streaming combatants and is investing $8 billion in programming this year alone.

That would help generate the wherewithal to sweep up other smaller players, like Lions Gate Entertainment , Starz and MGM, adding more content to its library. It would require the kind of discipline that the ego-driven world of TV is not best known for. But becoming the Switzerland of media could be a winning strategy.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shari Redstone refused on July 10 to discuss merger discussions between CBS and Viacom, both of which are controlled by National Amusements, where she serves as president, Fox Business reported. She was speaking at investment bank Allen & Co's annual media and tech conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, which kicked off on July 9.

