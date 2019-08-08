Quantcast

CBS and AT&T renew contract, ending 20 day-long blackout

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

CBS and AT&T renew contract, ending 20 day-long blackout


Aug 8 (Reuters) - CBS Corp and AT&T Inc renewed their contract on Thursday, ending a 20 day-long blackout that began when the companies' previous, seven-year deal expired at 2:00 a.m. EST on July 19.

As a result of the contract dispute and after months of negotiations over retransmission fees, CBS stations went dark for more than 6.5 million DirecTV, DirecTV Now and AT&T U-verse customers in at least 14 U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

"CBS and AT&T regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience," the companies said in a statement.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: CBS ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar