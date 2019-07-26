CBM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Cambrex Corp (Symbol: CBM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.11, changing hands as low as $43.57 per share. Cambrex Corp shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CBM's low point in its 52 week range is $33.80 per share, with $69.425 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.82.
