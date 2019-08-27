Quantcast

CBD News: Rob Gronkowski, Abacus Health Products Partner on CBDMedic Line

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

CBD news for Tuesday includes Rob Gronkowski teaming up with Abacus Health Products for its CBDMedic line of products.

CBD News: Rob Gronkowski, Abacus Health Products Partner on CBDMedic Line Source: Shutterstock

This CBD news will have Rob Gronkowski acting as a promotional person for the company's CBDMedic products. This is a line of consumable CBD products that the company currently offers. He will also help promote another new line coming out sometime next year that will focus on ingestible CBD products.

So why exactly is Abacus Health Products working with Rob Gronkowski? Gronkowski is a professional football player and three-time champion. He also has a focus on living a healthy lifestyle and stands behind the company's products. This makes him a perfect marketing match for Abacus Health Products.

Rob Gronkowski obvisouly isn't doing this just out charity for Abacus Health Products. Instead, he is receiving an upfront payment and royalties from the company. He will also be getting 302,835 subordinate voting shares of the company's stock and the option to purchase an additional 35,666 subordinate voting shares at a price of $15.00 each.

"During my career, I pushed myself while recovering from nine surgeries and countless injuries. I was in near constant pain and needed to make a change," Gronkowski said in a CBD news release from Abacus Health Products. "Once I retired, I looked for better and more natural ways to recover and discovered CBDMEDIC. These products have helped me safely manage pain better than anything else I've tried."

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

The post CBD News: Rob Gronkowski, Abacus Health Products Partner on CBDMedic Line appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar