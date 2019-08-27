CBD News: Rob Gronkowski, Abacus Health Products Partner on CBDMedic Line

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

CBD news for Tuesday includes Rob Gronkowski teaming up with Abacus Health Products for its CBDMedic line of products.

This CBD news will have Rob Gronkowski acting as a promotional person for the company's CBDMedic products. This is a line of consumable CBD products that the company currently offers. He will also help promote another new line coming out sometime next year that will focus on ingestible CBD products.

So why exactly is Abacus Health Products working with Rob Gronkowski? Gronkowski is a professional football player and three-time champion. He also has a focus on living a healthy lifestyle and stands behind the company's products. This makes him a perfect marketing match for Abacus Health Products.

Rob Gronkowski obvisouly isn't doing this just out charity for Abacus Health Products. Instead, he is receiving an upfront payment and royalties from the company. He will also be getting 302,835 subordinate voting shares of the company's stock and the option to purchase an additional 35,666 subordinate voting shares at a price of $15.00 each.

"During my career, I pushed myself while recovering from nine surgeries and countless injuries. I was in near constant pain and needed to make a change," Gronkowski said in a CBD news release from Abacus Health Products. "Once I retired, I looked for better and more natural ways to recover and discovered CBDMEDIC. These products have helped me safely manage pain better than anything else I've tried."

