CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

CB Financial Services, Inc. ( CBFV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CBFV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CBFV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.9, the dividend yield is 3.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBFV was $24.9, representing a -22.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.20 and a 9.35% increase over the 52 week low of $22.77.

CBFV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CBFV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports CBFV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 26.63%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

