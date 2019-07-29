Quantcast

Cautious trading seen as hard Brexit fears grow

By Reuters

SYDNEY, July 30 (IFR) - Asian investors are likely to be in cautious mode following a mixed overnight session, which saw sterling slide amid rising expectations/fears of a no-deal Brexit.

The UK currency slumped over 1%, hitting two-year lows against the US dollar, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared the ground for a hard divorce from the EU, something many economists believe will trigger a UK recession and economic turmoil across the English Channel.

The FTSE 100 was the big overnight winner, rallying 1.82%, as export-orientated stocks climbed on the prospect of higher sterling profits.

Gilts were also in demand, on an elevated safe-haven bid, as UK 10-year yields fell 4bp to 0.65%, the lowest level since August 2016.

Wall Street paused for breath ahead of Wednesday's FOMC outcome, where attention will focus on the prospect of further easing in 2019, following a fully priced-in 25bp rate cut.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite retreated from last Friday's record closing highs with 0.16% and 0.44% daily declines, while the Dow Jones gained 0.11%.

Eurozone equity benchmarks ended in the red, with the DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan shedding 0.02%, 0.16% and 0.59%.

Treasuries edged higher in subdued pre-FOMC trading, with US two-year yields finishing unchanged at 1.86%, while 10-year and 30-year yields both eased 1bp, to 2.06% and 2.59%.

Bund 10-year yields declined 1bp to 0.39% as BTP 10-year yields firmed 1bp to 1.58%.

European main and crossover CDS spreads widened 2bp and 4bp to 49.5bp and 247bp. The US investment grade CDS spread rose 1.5bp to 53bp.

Primary markets

National Australia Bank (Aa3/AA-/AA-) issued a US$1.5bn 3.933% 144A/Reg S 15-year non-call 10 Tier 2 note at Treasuries plus 188bp, well inside 215bp area initial price thoughts. The note has expected ratings of Baa1/BBB/A+.

Shinhan Financial Group, rated A1/A (Moody's/S&P), sold a US$500m 3.34% 10.5-year non-call 5.5 144A/Reg S Tier 2 subordinated Sustainability bond at Treasuries plus 15bp, 25bp tighter than initial 175bp area guidance.

Hong Kong-listed Chinese real estate company Sino-Ocean Group Holding, rated Baa3/BBB- (Moody's/Fitch), priced a US$600m 4.75% 10-year Reg S note at Treasuries plus 287.5bp versus 320bp area initial guidance.

Heritage Bank, rated Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch), has set guidance at three-month BBSW plus 88bp area for a three-year Australian dollar MTN offering, expected to price today. NAB and Westpac are joint lead managers.





