Cautious Powell triggers risk retreat

SYDNEY, Aug 1 (IFR) - Asian risk markets face initial markdowns after Wall Street gave a decisive thumbs down to relatively hawkish comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The FOMC cut rates by 25bp overnight, as widely expected, but Powell was more balanced on the prospect of further easing than many had hoped.

Powell warned "Let me be clear - it's not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts", whilst leaving the door open for further action by stressing "I didn't say it's just one rate cut."

US equity investors, along with US President Donald Trump, certainly responded negatively, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shedding 1.23%, 1.09% and 1.19%, respectively.

The Treasury curve flattened markedly as short-term notes fell after Powell played down the prospects for further rate cuts, whereas the long end benefited from the Fed's muted inflation outlook and the early ending of its balance sheet normalization policy.

US two-year yields rose 2bp to 1.87%, while 10-year and 30-year yields declined 5bp and 6bp to 2.01% and 2.52%, as the two-year to 10-year spread hit its tightest levels since March 22.

In Europe the DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan closed 0.34%, 0.34% and 0.56% higher, ahead of the FOMC outcome, with some support derived from the "constructive" adjective used to describe resumed US/China trade talks.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.78%, its worst performance in two months, partly on poor earnings results from, among others, Lloyds Banking Group, wealth manager St James's Place and homebuilder Taylor Wimpey.

Sovereign bonds were in demand across Europe on weak global data and end-of-month buying by index-trackers.

Bund 10-year yields fell 4bp to a record low minus 0.44% as Gilt and BTP 10-year yields also fell 4bp each, to 0.60% and 1.54%.

European main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 1bp and 3bp to 50bp and 252.5bp. The US investment grade CDS spread rose 0.5bp to 53.5bp.

Primary markets

The Republic of the Philippines, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB, is expected to price a four-tranche Samurai bond offering today via Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko. Last guidance for the three, five, seven, and 10-year notes is 20bp-30bp, 30bp-40bp, 45bp, and 50bp-55bp over respective yen offer-side swaps.