Caution the buzzword ahead of Fed decision

By Reuters

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

July 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were subdued on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision later in the day, with markets already pricing in a 25-basis- point cut and awaiting clues on whether there will be more.

Unlike Asian shares, regional currencies did not weaken significantly on fresh trade war concerns following threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing.

OCBC Bank analysts said in a note that market participants would watch for any Fed rhetoric that could shed light on whether the expected rate cut is seen as a one-off "insurance" move or the start of an easing cycle.

The Thai baht , the Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah all edged up around 0.1%.

The baht, the best regional performer so far this year with about a 6% gain, is however set to post its first monthly drop in three - a fall of about 0.3% in July.

Thai trade data for June is scheduled to be released later in the day, and with the custom cleared exports posting a lower-than-expected drop and imports declining by a whopping 9.4% margin, the country's current account balance is slated to benefit.

The won, which has slipped the most among the regional peers this year with more than a 5% drop, is en route to post about a 2.3% decline in July.

Data released earlier in the day showed South Korea's June industrial output fell 2.9% month-on-month, while retail sales slid 1.6% during the same period.

China's yuan gained about 1% despite weak factory activity data. An official manufacturing gauge shrank for the third straight month in July, underlining the need for more stimulus to support an economy hit hard by the bruising trade war with the United States.

The Indian rupee , the Malaysian ringgit , the Philippine peso and the Taiwan dollar were little changed.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0508 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.540

108.59

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3700

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.080

31.075

-0.02

Korean won

1180.700

1181.6

+0.08

Baht

30.770

30.81

+0.13

Peso

50.800

50.8

+0.00

Rupiah

14005.000

14015

+0.07

Rupee

68.870

68.86

-0.01

Ringgit

4.125

4.123

-0.05

Yuan

6.881

6.8845

+0.05

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.540

109.56

+0.94

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3627

-0.47

Taiwan dlr

31.080

30.733

-1.12

Korean won

1180.700

1115.70

-5.51

Baht

30.770

32.55

+5.78

Peso

50.800

52.47

+3.29

Rupiah

14005.000

14375

+2.64

Rupee

68.870

69.77

+1.31

Ringgit

4.125

4.1300

+0.12

Yuan

6.881

6.8730

-0.11





