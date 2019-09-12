Cato Corporation (CATO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Cato Corporation ( CATO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CATO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that CATO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.43, the dividend yield is 7.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CATO was $17.43, representing a -21.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.19 and a 47.09% increase over the 52 week low of $11.85.

CATO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) and Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ). CATO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CATO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.