CATM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Cardtronics plc (Symbol: CATM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.51, changing hands as high as $37.31 per share. Cardtronics plc shares are currently trading up about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CATM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CATM's low point in its 52 week range is $23.57 per share, with $39.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $33.10.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »