Cathay shares fall more than 2% after chairman resigns

HONG KONG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd fell more than 2% in early trade on Thursday following the resignation of its chairman after the market closed on Wednesday.

The departure of John Slosar was announced less than three weeks after mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny led to the shock exit of its chief executive, Rupert Hogg.

