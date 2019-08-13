Quantcast

Cathay Pacific suspends second pilot, citing misuse of company information

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING/HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said it had suspended with immediate effect on Tuesday a second officer operating flight CX216 for misuse of company information, and had also commenced internal disciplinary proceedings.

The flight was on Monday, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The airline got caught in the tussle between Beijing and pro-democracy groups in the Asian financial hub on Friday after China's civil aviation regulator demanded the airline suspend personnel who engaged in or supported illegal protests in Hong Kong from staffing flights into its airspace.





This article appears in: Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar