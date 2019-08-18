Quantcast

Cathay Pacific shares rise 2.3 pct after CEO Hogg resigns

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways rose more than 2 percent early on Monday after CEO Rupert Hogg resigned in a shock move, as the carrier grapples with the involvement of some of its employees in the city's anti-government protests.

Cathay's shares rose as much as 2.3 percent to HK$10.84, their highest in two weeks. The carrier has emerged as the highest-profile corporate target as Beijing looks to quell protests in the territory that have gone on for 11 straight weeks.

Cathay Pacific was blindsided this month when China's aviation regulator demanded it suspend staff supporting the anti-government protest movement.





This article appears in: US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar