Cathay Pacific shares drop after China orders carrier to suspend staff in protests

Reuters





HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways fell more than 3.8% in early trade on Monday, after the airline said it had suspended a pilot arrested during anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

The move by Cathay Pacific, which also said it would bar "overly radical" staff from crewing flights to the mainland, came after China's aviation regulator on Friday demanded it suspend personnel who have engaged in illegal protests in Hong Kong from staffing flights into its airspace.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways fell more than 3.8% in early trade on Monday, after the airline said it had suspended a pilot arrested during anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

The move by Cathay Pacific, which also said it would bar "overly radical" staff from crewing flights to the mainland, came after China's aviation regulator on Friday demanded it suspend personnel who have engaged in illegal protests in Hong Kong from staffing flights into its airspace.