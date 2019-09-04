Cathay Pacific says Chairman John Slosar resigns

Reuters





SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong'sCathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday that its Chairman John Slosar had resigned from the board and will be replaced by Patrick Healy, a long-time executive at the airline's top shareholder Swire Pacific Ltd .

The resignation and appointment will take effect at Cathay's annual meeting on Nov 6, the carrier said in a statement.

Slosar's resignation follows the departure of CEO Rupert Hogg last month, after the Chinese aviation regulator increased scrutiny on the airline and its staff members following anti-government protests in Hong Kong.