Cathay Pacific says Chairman John Slosar resigns

Reuters


SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong'sCathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday that its Chairman John Slosar had resigned from the board and will be replaced by Patrick Healy, a long-time executive at the airline's top shareholder Swire Pacific Ltd .

The resignation and appointment will take effect at Cathay's annual meeting on Nov 6, the carrier said in a statement.

Slosar's resignation follows the departure of CEO Rupert Hogg last month, after the Chinese aviation regulator increased scrutiny on the airline and its staff members following anti-government protests in Hong Kong.





