Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Cathay General Bancorp ( CATY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CATY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CATY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.69, the dividend yield is 3.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CATY was $32.69, representing a -24.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.53 and a 2.51% increase over the 52 week low of $31.89.

CATY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CATY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CATY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.79%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CATY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.