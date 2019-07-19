Cathay General Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CATY

In trading on Friday, shares of Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.64, changing hands as high as $36.65 per share. Cathay General Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CATY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CATY's low point in its 52 week range is $31.9387 per share, with $43.525 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.48.
