Caterpillar reports lower Q2 earnings

CHICAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc's on Wednesday reported lower quarterly earnings, hurt by cooling demand for construction machines in Asia-Pacific as well as weak sales at its energy and transportation division.

In the second quarter, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported an adjusted profit of $2.83 per share compared with $2.97 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected earnings of $3.12 per share.