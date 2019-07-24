Quantcast

Caterpillar reports lower Q2 earnings

By Reuters

Reuters


CHICAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc's on Wednesday reported lower quarterly earnings, hurt by cooling demand for construction machines in Asia-Pacific as well as weak sales at its energy and transportation division.

In the second quarter, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported an adjusted profit of $2.83 per share compared with $2.97 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected earnings of $3.12 per share.

This article appears in: Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: CAT


