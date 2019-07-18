Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Caterpillar, Inc. ( CAT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.77% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $135.73, the dividend yield is 3.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAT was $135.73, representing a -14.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $159.37 and a 21.12% increase over the 52 week low of $112.06.

CAT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CNH Industrial N.V. ( CNHI ) and Terex Corporation ( TEX ). CAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.73. Zacks Investment Research reports CAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.82%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial ( XLI )

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF ( EDOW )

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF ( FIDU )

ValueShares U.S. Quantitative Value ETF ( QVAL )

Vanguard Industrials ETF ( VIS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EDOW with an increase of 5.79% over the last 100 days. XLI has the highest percent weighting of CAT at 3.41%.