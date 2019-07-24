Caterpillar earnings fall on cooling demand

Reuters

Caterpillar's earnings disappoint on weak China sales, higher costs



CHICAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc's earnings on Wednesday missed Wall Street's estimates, hurt by a combination of weak sales in China, and higher production and restructuring costs, leading to a nearly 4% fall in its shares in premarket trade.

The heavy equipment maker retained its 2019 earnings outlook, but said the full-year earnings are expected to be at the lower end of its forecast.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company, a proxy for global economic activity, benefited in the past year from the strongest global growth since 2010. However, a tariff war between the United States and trade partners including China has sapped business confidence, dampening economic activity.

Still, Caterpillar expects moderate sales growth this year, helped by a recovery in demand for machines for the oil and gas sector.

Its construction equipment division, the biggest source of the company's revenues, recorded a 22% year-on-year fall in sales in Asia-Pacific due to lower demand, mainly in China.

Sales of oil & gas equipment were down in North America.

The company saw a nearly 2 percentage point increase in its cost of production during the quarter from a year ago on the back of higher tariff bill and labor costs.

Andrew Bonfield, CAT's chief financial officer, told Reuters that the company paid $70 million in tariffs costs during the June quarter.

In the second quarter, CAT reported net income of $1.62 billion, or $2.83 per share, compared with $1.71 billion, or $2.82 per share, a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected earnings of $3.11 per share.

Revenues grew 3% year-on-year to $14.4 billion.

The company retained its full-year earnings forecast of $12.06-$13.06 per share. Adjusted profits for 2019 are estimated to come in between $11.75 and $12.75 per share.