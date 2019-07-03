Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $135.59, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment company had gained 11.28% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 10.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CAT as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 24, 2019. On that day, CAT is projected to report earnings of $3.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.52 billion, up 3.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.25 per share and revenue of $57.09 billion, which would represent changes of +9.18% and +4.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CAT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CAT is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CAT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.22.

Investors should also note that CAT has a PEG ratio of 0.92 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.