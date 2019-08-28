Caterpillar (CAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $114.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment company had lost 14.72% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CAT as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect CAT to post earnings of $2.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.52 billion, up 0.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.75 per share and revenue of $56.01 billion, which would represent changes of +4.72% and +2.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CAT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher within the past month. CAT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CAT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.24.

Meanwhile, CAT's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CAT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.