CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. ( CTT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that CTT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.61, the dividend yield is 5.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTT was $9.61, representing a -23.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.60 and a 43.22% increase over the 52 week low of $6.71.

CTT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CTT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.63. Zacks Investment Research reports CTT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.48%, compared to an industry average of 17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.