Quantcast

Catalyst Capital seeks to take Hudson's Bay stake to oppose chairman's offer to go private

By Reuters

Reuters


July 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc on Monday offered to buy an estimated C$150 million stake in Hudson's Bay Co , and said it will oppose Executive Chairman Richard Baker'sC$1.74 billion take-private proposal.

A shareholder group led by Baker, which collectively owns a 57% stake in Hudson's Bay, had made an offer of C$9.45 per share to take the struggling retailer private in June, with plans to fund the deal using some of the proceeds from asset sales.

Catalyst, run by Canadian financier Newton Glassman, on Monday offered to buy up to 14.85 million shares of Hudson's Bay at C$10.11 per share, saying it believes Baker's proposal "greatly undervalues the company."

Activist shareholder Jonathan Litt had also lambasted Baker's bid in June to take the Canadian retailer as "woefully inadequate," saying the chairman-led shareholder group looking to push through a deal could double the offer.

Canada's Globe & Mail newspaper last month reported that Catalyst had taken a portion of a 10% stake in Hudson's Bay from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar