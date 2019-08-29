Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Cass Information Systems, Inc ( CASS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CASS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CASS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.16, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CASS was $50.16, representing a -18.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.28 and a 13.1% increase over the 52 week low of $44.35.

CASS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). CASS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CASS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CASS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CASS as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust ( SMDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an decrease of -4.19% over the last 100 days.