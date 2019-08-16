Cash Dividend On The Way From Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/20/19, Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.31, payable on 9/6/19. As a percentage of VMC's recent stock price of $140.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMC's low point in its 52 week range is $82.52 per share, with $142.04 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $140.76.

In Friday trading, Vulcan Materials Co shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

