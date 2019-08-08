Cash Dividend On The Way From Schnitzer Steel Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/12/19, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1875, payable on 8/27/19. As a percentage of SCHN's recent stock price of $24.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc to trade 0.76% lower - all else being equal - when SCHN shares open for trading on 8/12/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SCHN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.94 per share, with $31.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.69.

In Thursday trading, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »