Cash Dividend On The Way From Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/19, Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.06, payable on 8/22/19. As a percentage of PSEC's recent stock price of $6.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Prospect Capital Corporation to trade 0.90% lower - all else being equal - when PSEC shares open for trading on 7/30/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PSEC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSEC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.70 per share, with $7.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $6.70.

In Friday trading, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »