Cash Dividend On The Way From OFG Bancorp's 7.125% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series A

On 8/14/19, OFG Bancorp's 7.125% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: OFG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1484, payable on 9/3/19. As a percentage of OFG.PRA's recent share price of $25.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of OFG.PRA to trade 0.58% lower - all else being equal - when OFG.PRA shares open for trading on 8/14/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.88%, which compares to an average yield of 5.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of OFG.PRA shares, versus OFG:
Below is a dividend history chart for OFG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1484 on OFG Bancorp's 7.125% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series A:
In Monday trading, OFG Bancorp's 7.125% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: OFG.PRA) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OFG) are off about 3%.
