Cash Dividend On The Way From NuStar Energy (NS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/19, NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.60, payable on 8/13/19. As a percentage of NS's recent stock price of $28.57, this dividend works out to approximately 2.10%, so look for shares of NuStar Energy LP to trade 2.10% lower - all else being equal - when NS shares open for trading on 8/6/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.81 per share, with $29.53 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.57.

In Friday trading, NuStar Energy LP shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

