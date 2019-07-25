Cash Dividend On The Way From Fuller (FUL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/29/19, Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 8/13/19. As a percentage of FUL's recent stock price of $49.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FUL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUL's low point in its 52 week range is $39.22 per share, with $59.58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $49.61.

In Thursday trading, Fuller Company shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

