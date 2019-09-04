Cash Dividend On The Way From FedEx (FDX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/6/19, FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.65, payable on 10/1/19. As a percentage of FDX's recent stock price of $155.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FDX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDX's low point in its 52 week range is $147.82 per share, with $259.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $158.55.

In Wednesday trading, FedEx Corp shares are currently down about 2% on the day.

