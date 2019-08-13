Cash Dividend On The Way From Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/19, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1875, payable on 8/26/19. As a percentage of FANG's recent stock price of $97.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FANG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FANG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FANG's low point in its 52 week range is $85.19 per share, with $140.78 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $97.16.

In Tuesday trading, Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

