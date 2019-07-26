Quantcast

Cash Dividend On The Way From Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

On 7/30/19, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CSSEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.2031, payable on 8/15/19. As a percentage of CSSEP's recent share price of $25.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of CSSEP to trade 0.80% lower - all else being equal - when CSSEP shares open for trading on 7/30/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.67%, which compares to an average yield of 9.80% in the "Communications Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of CSSEP shares, versus CSSE:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CSSEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2031 on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

CSSEP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc's 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CSSEP) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CSSE) are up about 3.6%.

