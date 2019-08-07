Cash Dividend On The Way From Buckeye Partners LP (BPL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Buckeye Partners LP (Symbol: BPL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 8/19/19. As a percentage of BPL's recent stock price of $41.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.80%, so look for shares of Buckeye Partners LP to trade 1.80% lower - all else being equal - when BPL shares open for trading on 8/9/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BPL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPL's low point in its 52 week range is $25.7066 per share, with $42.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $41.56.

In Wednesday trading, Buckeye Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

