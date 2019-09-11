Cash Dividend On The Way From Birchcliff Energy Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C

On 9/13/19, Birchcliff Energy Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: BIR-PRC.TO ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 9/30/19. As a percentage of BIR.PRC's recent share price of $24.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of BIR.PRC to trade 1.77% lower - all else being equal - when BIR.PRC shares open for trading on 9/13/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.09%.

As of last close, BIR.PRC was trading at a 1.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIR.PRC shares, versus BIR:

Below is a dividend history chart for BIR.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Birchcliff Energy Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C: