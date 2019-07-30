Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Quantcast

Caseys General Stores, Inc. ( CASY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CASY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.34% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $161.82, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CASY was $161.82, representing a -2.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $165.38 and a 50.13% increase over the 52 week low of $107.79.

CASY is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) and CarMax Inc ( KMX ). CASY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.51. Zacks Investment Research reports CASY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.94%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CASY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CASY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CASY as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX ( FXG )
  • iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF ( JKJ )
  • John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF ( JHSC )
  • Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF ( USLB )
  • SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF ( SPSM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USLB with an increase of 5.17% over the last 100 days. FXG has the highest percent weighting of CASY at 5.76%.

