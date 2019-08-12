Carvana (CVNA) in Focus: Stock Moves 7.8% Higher

Carvana Co.CVNA was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 20.9% in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2019 revenues.

The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Carvana. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Carvana currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

A better-ranked stock in the Internet - Commerce industry is Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

